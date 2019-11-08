Tom Rogic, Martin Boyle return as Socceroos include uncapped Kenneth Dougall

Australia named a 24-man squad for their World Cup qualifier against Jordan later this month.

Kenneth Dougall could make his Socceroos debut later this month as Tom Rogic and Martin Boyle were also named in a 24-man Australia squad for a World Cup qualifier against Jordan.

Barnsley midfielder Dougall, 26, is the only uncapped player in the squad for the clash in Amman on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Celtic playmaker Rogic and Hibernian attacker Boyle – who is back from a knee injury – are also part of the squad.

Australia head coach Graham Arnold has opted for a slightly extended squad due to star attacker Mathew Leckie awaiting the birth of his second child.

“There are a few minor injury issues with some players who were part of our successful October window – including Mark Milligan, Jamie Maclaren, and Mustafa Amini – so we felt it was important to select players that physically will hit the ground running in Amman,” Arnold said in a statement on Friday.

“Overall, I am delighted with the strength and balance of the squad that we have selected to play Jordan next week.

“We will have three training sessions together before the match, and with competition for places for every starting position I expect I will have to make some tough decisions.”

The Socceroos have won their opening three matches to hold a two-point lead over Jordan atop Group B.

Australia: Adam Federici (Stoke City), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Mathew Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion); Aziz Behich (Istanbul Basaksehir), Milos Degenek (Red Star Belgrade), Rhyan Grant (Sydney FC), Josh Risdon (Western United), Trent Sainsbury (Maccabi Haifa), Brad Smith (Seattle Sounders), Harry Souttar (Fleetwood Town), Bailey Wright (Bristol City); Kenneth Dougall (Barnsley), Ajdin Hrustic (Groningen), Jackson Irvine (Hull City), James Jeggo (Austria Vienna), Aaron Mooy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tom Rogic (Celtic); Brandon Borrello (Freiburg), Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Apostolos Giannou (AEK Larnaca), Craig Goodwin (Al-Wehda), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Awer Mabil (Midtjyllan