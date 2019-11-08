Sergino Dest included in United States squad after snubbing Netherlands

Sergino Dest recently pledged his allegiance to the United States and is in line to make his competitive debut later this month

Ajax full-back Sergino Dest is in line to make his competitive debut for the United States after being included in their squad for the first time since rejecting the Netherlands.

Dest earned his first senior caps for USA in a pair of September friendlies but was not called up for last month’s CONCACAF Nations League games against Cuba and Canada.

The 18-year-old has featured heavily for Ajax this term and had been tipped to switch allegiance to his native Netherlands, with boss Ronald Koeman showing an interest.

However, Dest confirmed last week he intends to continue representing USA – whom he qualifies for through his father – and has now been included for this month’s competitive fixtures with Canada and Cuba.

Nine European-based players have been added to the #USMNT roster for this month's must-win @CNationsLeague matches. The final roster, including those participating in Sunday's #MLSCup, will be revealed on Monday, Nov. 11.

Should he feature in either match, Dest will be officially tied to USA, ruling out the prospect of ever switching to the Netherlands.

Chelsea’s in-form forward Christian Pulisic has also been included in the initial 24-man squad, with the full roster not being announced until after the MLS Cup on Sunday.