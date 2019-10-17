England sell out Wembley for women’s friendly against Germany

A sell-out crowd is expected at Wembley for England’s friendly against Germany, potentially setting an attendance record for the Lionesses

England have sold out Wembley for the first time for a women’s match ahead of next month’s friendly against Germany, the Football Association (FA) has announced.

A capacity crowd of 90,000 on November 9 would top the record attendance for a women’s match in the United Kingdom, set at the 2012 Olympics as 80,203 spectators watched the United States defeat Japan to claim the gold medal at Wembley.

Meanwhile, the record attendance for a Lionesses home fixture stands at 45,619 for the previous meeting between England and Germany at the same venue in 2014.

England played in front of a crowd of 29,238 at the Riverside Stadium earlier this month – a record for a Lionesses match outside of Wembley – in their first game since reaching the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

We can FINALLY announce: @wembleystadium is SOLD OUT! Now…it’s over to you. Turn up, be a part of history pic.twitter.com/H8LkHGTWFD — Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 16, 2019

The upcoming fixture is set to fall just short of the long-standing official record for a women’s match – 90,125 watched the 1999 World Cup final between United States and China at the Rose Bowl in California.

Sue Campbell, FA director of women’s football, said: “This is a magnificent show of support for the squad and staff after a tremendous year of progress for the England team.

“My thanks go to everyone who has bought a ticket as we never take such support for granted.

“We started the year with success at the SheBelieves Cup, had a wonderful World Cup including securing Olympic qualification and it is only fitting that we get to end 2019 on a high – and can also say our own thank you to those who have backed us all the way.

“What will make it even more special is to see everyone who has bought a ticket turn up on the day to help smash the all-time record.”