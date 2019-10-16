WATCH: Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi scores wonder goal for England U21

Chelsea fans welcomed youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi with open arms after he returned from a long-term injury and went straight into the first eleven. The Englishman was not called up for the senior side this time around, however, he made a case for himself playing for the under 21s, by scoring a stunning solo goal.

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a stunning solo effort while on duty for the England Under-21 side. The 18-year-old winger collected the ball just outside his own penalty box, before running the length of the pitch and then finishing from outside the box.

Hudson-Odoi had already scored earlier in the match, as England led Austria U-21 by four goals at the break. Former Chelsea academy star, and current Arsenal plater, Eddie Nketiah scored two in the first half and then added another later to help the Three Lions beat their opponents by five goals to one.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi has impressed for Chelsea ever since returning from his long-term injury. The youngster has three assists and one goal in three appearances for the Blues and recently penned a new and improved contract at the club.

The Blues next face Newcastle United at home next in the league, with the pacy winger expected to be handed another start by manager Frank Lampard.