WATCH: Marcus Rashford cheekily nutmegs Bulgaria player in 6-0 England triumph

England were rampant in their UEFA Euro Qualifier against Bulgaria as they won 6-0 away from home in a match tainted by racist chanting.

The game was marred in controversy and needed to be halted twice by the referee after Bulgarian fans refused to relent in their disgusting attempts to warrant a reaction from the England players.

As horrible as that was to watch, England’s quality on the pitch showed, as they wiped the floor with Bulgaria in Sofia, scoring six times and conceding none.

With the score at 4-0 in the second half, Marcus Rashford took the opportunity to stick it to the crowd, as he nutmegged a Bulgarian player to rub salt in their wounds. Take a look at the cheeky moment below.

Rashford was on the scoresheet as well, scoring early on in the match, and set the course for an absolute rout as the Three Lions banged in the goals for fun.

Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Ross Barkley were also on the scoresheet, but the major talking point after the contest was unfortunately the rowdy behaviour of the fans in the stadium.

UEFA is now under pressure to take action against the Bulgarians and racism in general after repeat offences of this kind.