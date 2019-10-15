Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what it feels to score 700 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo banged in his 700th career goal a Portugal were beaten 2-1 by Ukraine, but it seems like it is all in a day’s work for the mega star.

Ronaldo reflected on the glorious moment for him personally after the game, saying that he feels records come chasing after him rather than the other way around.

“Not just anyone can reach this figure,” he told reporters.

“Thank you to my team-mates, colleagues and coaches who have helped me to become the player I am.

“I am disappointed that we didn’t win, but proud of the team.

“How many records do I have? I don’t know. I have to enjoy the moment and thank those who helped me reach this impressive mark.

“The last time I played at this ground I won the Champions League, a beautiful moment that is in the past. Today we played well but couldn’t win.

“Records come naturally – I don’t go looking for them; records are looking for me! Without having an obsession, they happen naturally.”

Despite his heroics via a second half penalty, Portugal were unable to come away from Kiev with anything, though the night will always be remembered for CR7 notching up another impressive milestone.