WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 700th career goal with sublime penalty for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has no need to make more history than he already has, but he continued his incredible goal scoring record by bagging his 700th career goal.

The Portuguese superstar confidently converted a second half penalty for his country against Ukraine in Kiev, which was earned after Taras Stepanenko clearly handled the ball in his own area.

Once the penalty was awarded, Ronaldo stepped up and the result was never really in doubt after that.

CR7 hammered home the first Portuguese goal of the evening, rifling the ball past the goalkeeper and giving him absolutely no chance of making a save. Take a look.

The goal may have come from a sublime finish by the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man, but the result was not a desirable one for Portugal as they were defeated 2-1 away from home by Ukraine.

The 700 career goals for Ronaldo includes a record 95 goals for his country, keeping him second in the all-time international goal scorers list, narrowly behind Ali Daei of Iran who bagged 109 career goals for his country.