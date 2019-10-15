PSG star Neymar expected to miss four weeks with hamstring injury

Paris Saint-Germain expect to be without Neymar for four weeks because of a hamstring problem.

Neymar is expected to be out for four weeks after the Paris Saint-Germain star suffered a hamstring injury on international duty.

The Brazil forward was withdrawn in the 12th minute of the Selecao’s 1-1 friendly draw with Nigeria on Sunday.

PSG announced Neymar had an MRI scan on Monday that confirmed the injury, which will be re-evaluated in eight days.

Neymar has played just five games for PSG this season owing to an ankle injury picked up in June.

The ex-Barcelona forward did not make his first appearance until September, having attempted to force a move away from the club he joined for a world-record €222million fee in 2017.

PSG star Neymar is expected to miss four weeks with a hamstring injury suffered on international duty with Brazil #PSG pic.twitter.com/K35FRn9UXY — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) October 14, 2019

He was booed by the home fans on his return to the side in a 1-0 victory over Strasbourg, in which he scored a spectacular overhead kick winner.

The 27-year-old has four goals in his five games for Thomas Tuchel’s men, who have a two-point lead in Ligue 1 and have two wins from two in the Champions League.

Speaking after the stalemate with the Super Eagles, Brazil coach Tite said Neymar was not a pre-match injury risk.

“It would be irresponsible and incompetent of me [to play him if he was a doubt],” Tite explained.

“I would have to receive the complaints of the coach and the president of PSG if that happened.”

Neymar posted an image on his Instagram story of him back in Paris and receiving treatment for the injury.

The length of Neymar’s absence means he is likely to miss two Champions League games with Club Brugge and Ligue 1 matches with Nice, Marseille, Dijon and Brest.

In the same announcement, PSG said Kylian Mbappe is “positively following his recovery programme” after missing the game against Angers last time out.

Edinson Cavani, who has been out since August with a hip issue, continues training with the squad.

Julian Draxler (foot) and Colin Dagba (thigh) have returned to training.