Ryan Giggs claims new Manchester United signing was “acting” injured

Ryan Giggs has clarified that a serious looking injury to Manchester United star Daniel James in a match between Wales and Croatia was nothing more than “acting”.

In a rather surprising revelation, the Welsh boss claimed that James was not knocked out in a challenge with Domagoj Vida, and was simply wasting an extra few minutes while receiving attention.

“Dan James went down and stayed down with a bit of acting really, but the medical staff went over and he was compos mentis,” Giggs said to Sky Sports.

“Then at half-time we did all the (concussion) tests and he was fine.”

International Champions Trophy 2019: Manchester United fans give verdict on new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka

He further explained the situation after the match.

“He stayed down and was a bit streetwise. He told the doctors ‘I’m not moving, I’m just sitting still’.

“Not to get anyone sent off, he was just using his nous.”

Daniel James himself clarified the situation after the final whistle was blown.

“There was a few tackles flying in but you always expect it in these games,” he said.

“I’m fine. I think he just caught me in the head but I didn’t get knocked out fortunately.”

There was alarm around the stadium when James appeared motionless, but he appears to be fine for Manchester United’s crunch game against Liverpool.