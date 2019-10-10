Teerasil Dangda scores on return as Thailand secure draw against Congo

Thailand were the odd team out during round three of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second-round matches. The War Elephants were given an off day, having already played twice during the last international window. Nevertheless, they utilised it by playing a friendly against Congo, which ended 1-1.

Teerasil Dangda returned to the line-up, and indeed the scoresheet, as Thailand drew 1-1 against Congo in a friendly encounter. The veteran striker gave the War Elephants the lead in the thirty-fourth minute, one which they would take with themselves into the half-time break. However, Congo came out fighting in the second half and got their equalizer right before the hour mark, with Makouta scoring.

The Southeast Asian side were defensively solid, with Manuel Tom Bihr the standout performer in the backline. The defender was declared the man of the match by Thailand for his efforts.

After a week without any official FIFA matches, Thailand are back in action on October 15. Akira Nishino’s men will face heavyweights United Arab Emirates in a top-of-the-table clash, provided that results go their way in the current matchday.

The ASEAN giants have started their qualification campaign on a positive note and have secured four points from their first two matches.

(Image credits: Changsuek, Facebook)