Lionel Scaloni suggests Germany draw best performance of Argentina reign

Argentina battled back to get a 2-2 draw against Germany on Wednesday, impressing head coach Lionel Scaloni with their collective attitude.

Lionel Scaloni thinks Argentina’s 2-2 draw with Germany on Wednesday produced arguably the best performance of his spell in charge of La Albiceleste.

Argentina found themselves trailing 2-0 in Dortmund after 22 minutes of the international friendly, as Serge Gnabry prodded in from close range before teeing up Kai Havertz for his first Germany goal.

But Scaloni’s substitutions helped inspire a comeback, as Lucas Alario – brought on for Paulo Dybala just past the hour – headed in and then Lucas Ocampos sealed a draw late on having been introduced at half-time.

Scaloni stepped in after Argentina’s shambolic 2018 World Cup campaign and has often attracted criticism for his selections and disappointing displays against better opposition, although Wednesday’s comeback left him optimistic for the future.

When asked if it was the best showing of his tenure, Scaloni told reporters: “Possibly, yes, considering the opponent, but we had great games before, with our attitude.

“What stands out, aside from the performance, was the attitude of wanting to overcome the score and not give the match away. That was our team’s greatest virtue in the second half.

“It was a complicated match at 2-0, and it could’ve ended badly for us, but we read the match properly.

“What we were supposed to do in the first half didn’t happen. In the second half it did. We’ve matured lot, that’s what these matches are all about; growing for the future, with complicated things ahead.

“I think it [the second half] was the same as the first half, with the distinction that we didn’t commit any mistakes at ball clearances.

“We had four mistakes in the first period; two of them were goals, the other two weren’t.

“In these kinds of games, what matters is the functionality over the score. Logically, if we don’t lose, it’s better. The score comes second, most important is the performance.

“In the second half, I’ll say it again, we saw another Argentina, a more decisive Argentina that knew what to do. But the first half needs to be properly analysed.

“There were mistakes and if we could erase those mistakes, the performance wasn’t bad. Logically, Argentina were superior in the second half, so we must point out the good aspects and correct the bad ones from now on.”