Gareth Southgate suggests Manchester United star not as good as Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are having their own struggles on the pitch, and personally, it isn’t getting too much better for Jesse Lingard either.

The midfielder was dropped by England manager Gareth Southgate after a series of disappointing performances, and had to limp off with a ham-string injury in United’s UEFA Europa League (UEL) clash with AZ Alkmaar.

Southgate explained why he left Lingard out of his squad, and reckoned a lack of goals and assists was the primary reason, while suggesting that Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling were a step ahead.

Lingard had difficult period – England manager Southgate

“I think Jesse’s had a difficult period. He’s aware of that,” the England boss said ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

“I retain huge faith in Jesse because he’s a player who’s always played well for us, he’s never let us down. His performance level for England has been excellent.

“As an attacking midfield player you are going to be judged on your goals and assists. When you look at the likes of (Raheem) Sterling and (Jadon) Sancho, those numbers are high currently.

“It’s a really high bar. The competition is far greater than it was 18 months ago because we’ve pushed young players in early, given them opportunities and those players have flourished.

“Jesse is another player who we believe can fight his way back into the squad but, when you look at those names that we’ve just talked about, it shows you the competition for places that we’ve got.”