Angel Di Maria reveals how Leo Messi’s post-match speech left Argentina team in tears

Angel Di Maria has revealed how a post-match speech from his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi left the team in tears.

In an interview with ESPN, the Paris Saint-Germain winger revealed how after the Copa America semifinal loss to Brazil, Messi gave the team a rousing speech. He went on to add that it left a few of his Argentina teammates in tears.

“Messi said some beautiful words when we were knocked out by Brazil,” Di Maria told ESPN. Messi told us that he was proud of the team that we’d built. Once he’d finished, everyone was crying because he touched all our hearts, especially the younger players.

“He said that we were all pulling in the same direction from the first day, that he was very proud of their commitment to this shirt and that if they were there, they deserved to be. He’s been criticised a lot for not singing the national anthem, for not speaking. This Copa America was different. He proved it.

“What made me most happy was seeing how he spoke in front of the group, how he spoke to the press, what he said. The important thing is that Leo is like that. I like this Messi.”