Five-time world champions Brazil will be looking to dazzle fans halfway across the world when they visit Asia as part of the Brasil Global Tour next week.

Selecao are set to take on Senegal and Nigeria on October 10 and 13 respectively at Singapore’s National Stadium, and have named a star-studded squad for the ties boasting the likes of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

The presence of some of the biggest names in world football is bound to delight supporters in Asia, who will undoubtedly be eager to catch a glimpse of their heroes throughout the course of the coming week.

Tickets for the Brasil Global Tour 2019 in Singapore are on sale at SportsHub: https://www.sportshub.com.sg.

Tickets can also be purchased via phone bookings by calling +65 3158 7888, and in person at the following box office locations: Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, The Star Performing Arts Centre Box office, Scotts Square Concierge and all Singpost outlets.

A single game ticket starts from $29*. A bundle ticket for the two games starts from $49*. (*Booking and transaction fees apply.)

Superfans may also choose to opt for the SuperFan Package, priced at $299* which includes VIP lanyard and pass, access to a dedicated VIP lounge (with air conditioning), Centreline platinum tickets with padded seat and drink holder, as well as refreshments.

All fans who have purchased tickets to the Singapore v Uzbekistan World Cup Qualifier on October 15 at the National Stadium will be entitled to a 30% discount on either one of the Brasil Global Tour 2019 games in Singapore.

And Juninho Paulista, Brazil’s national team coordinator and a former Selecao star in his own right, is confident Tite’s charges will put on a show.

“We hope to attract as many people as possible [to the games] because that’s what our intention to take the national team around the world is about,” Juninho told FOX Sports Asia exclusively in a phone interview.

“It’s really important to us. We’re going to have two tough matches, we have called up as strong a squad as possible with Neymar, Coutinho, Thiago [Silva], Marquinhos… everyone will be available and we hope to get two good games.

Will Philippe Coutinho be another Brazilian success at Bayern Munich?

“Brazil are always looking to play well and get the result as a consequence of the good football so we want to find a good atmosphere in Singapore.”

Now 46, Juninho knows what it is like to delight fans as he is still idolised in Middlesbrough from his time as the first Brazilian to grace the Premier League – where he was Player of the Year in 1997 – and was also a FIFA World Cup winner in 2022.

With a busy schedule ahead of Brazil, Juninho reveals that the upcoming international break was the perfect time to take the samba to Singapore

“In the next two years, we’re going to be playing a lot in Brazil and around South America because of the qualifiers for the [2022] World Cup, that’s why now is a good time to do a long travel,” he explained.

“There’s a lot of demand as fans want to see these Brazilian players. Our national team is known worldwide and we understood it was time for us to go to Asia.

“It’s wonderful to find a place like Singapore because it’s a city and country that has the right conditions to receive our players.

“We understand some people comment about the distance and time difference, but this is part of our project and the players understand it.”

This is the second time that Brazil will be visiting Singapore as part of the Brasil Global Tour, having beaten Japan 4-0 in their previous visit in October 2014 as Neymar put on a show by scoring all four goals.