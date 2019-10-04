Barcelona star Luis Suarez ruled out of Uruguay’s friendlies

Uruguay will be without Luis Suarez for upcoming games, with the forward staying in Barcelona.

Luis Suarez will miss Uruguay’s upcoming friendlies against Peru, instead staying in Barcelona to undergo medical treatment.

The 32-year-old was named in the preliminary squad but will miss the two matches later this month.

Suarez has scored five goals in seven games to begin the season for Barcelona, including netting a brace in Wednesday’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter.

Barcelona and Uruguay announced on Thursday that the forward would remain in Spain instead of travelling for the friendlies in Montevideo and Lima.

“The first-team player Luis Suarez will stay in Barcelona during the selection stop, making medical treatment by mutual agreement between the medical services of the club and those of the Uruguay team as part of his personalised work plan,” a Barcelona statement read.

Suárez se quedará en Barcelona durante el parón de selecciones haciendo tratamiento médico. Los detalles https://t.co/IVUIuTAGk9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 3, 2019

Despite criticism, Suarez has made a fine start to the season with the Spanish giants, who are fourth in the LaLiga table and host Sevilla on Sunday.

Uruguay also ruled out Giorgian De Arrascaeta after the midfielder suffered a knee injury in Flamengo’s Copa Libertadores draw with Gremio.

After Uruguay host Peru on October 11, the teams meet again three days later.