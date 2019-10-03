Mexico 2-0 Trinidad and Tobago: Debutants Macias and Angulo inspire El Tri win

Jose Juan Macias and Jesus Ricardo Angulo capped their debuts with goals in Wednesday’s friendly.

Mexico defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 in an international friendly thanks to debutants Jose Juan Macias and Jesus Ricardo Angulo.

Macias and Angulo capped their international bows with first-half goals at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Wednesday.

It was a return to winning ways for Mexico, who were routed 4-0 by Argentina in San Antonio last month.

Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino named an inexperienced line-up for the game, with eight debutants included in the starting XI – Raul Gudino, Erick Aguirre and Jesus Alberto Angulo were all earning their fourth caps.

Macias – making his first appearance for Mexico – opened the scoring in the 23rd minute in Toluca.

The 20-year-old dispossessed Trinidad on the half-way line before charging towards goal and firing low past Marvin Philipp.

Fellow debutant Jesus Ricardo Angulo doubled the lead eight minutes later when the 22-year-old’s shot deflected beyond Philipp.

It was Mexico’s 12th victory in 13 games under Martino as Trinidad and Tobago’s winless streak extended to 11 matches.