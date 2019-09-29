Nicaraguan FA apologizes to FIFA following Lionel Messi’s controversial ‘The Best’ win

The Nicaraguan Football Federation (Fenifut) has apologised to FIFA for questioning the authenticity of Lionel Messi’s “The Best Men’s Player 2019” award win earlier last week.

It was on Monday, 23rd September, that FIFA announced the Barcelona captain as the Best Men’s Footballer of 2019, after analysing polls conducted among international teams’ captains and coaches, and also among media representatives.

And shortly after the awards ceremony, Nicaragua captain Juan Barrera claimed that he did not take part in the poll, in spite of official FIFA documents saying that he voted for winner Lionel Messi.

This was followed by Fenifut backing Barrera’s claims – but now, they have acknowledged that they erroneously put Barrera’s name on the form, when the player who voted was Nicaraguan left-back Manuel Rosas.

“Fenifut would like to make it clear this was a misunderstanding,” the federation said in a statement released on Sunday, 29 September. “Fenifut would like to apologise.”

In case you did not know, the captain and coach of every national soccer federation affiliated to FIFA, are allowed to vote for “The Best” polls, along with one media representative from each country.

And in FIFA’s published list, Barrera’s top three selections in the best male player category were shown as Messi, Liverpool star Sadio Mane and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

As per Fenifut’s latest statement, those were actually Rosas’ picks and not Barrera’s picks as it was assumed earlier.

