Neymar, Firmino included in Brazil squad for Singapore visit

Singapore will welcome the Brazil National Team in mid-October with the Selecao set to participate in two friendly matches. They have now released their squad list for the upcoming games, with some big names picked, including Neymar and Roberto Firmino.

Brazil National Team will visit Singapore to play Senegal and Nigeria in two separate friendly matches. The Selecao will first face Senegal on October 10 before playing Nigeria on October 13 at the Singapore National Stadium.

The Brazilian Football Confederation revealed the reasons behind this match up via a statement.

“We chose two of the best African teams because they are high-level matchups and against a school that the Brazilian national team has had few encounters in the recent years,” said the CBF on its website.

Meanwhile, the five-time World Cup winners won’t be sending a weakened squad. In fact, stars such as Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, and Gabriel Jesus have all been included in the roster.

Here is the Brazil squad to face Senegal and Nigeria in Singapore:

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras), Santos (Athletico Paranaense)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Thiago Silva (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Danilo (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Arthur (Barcelona), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Matheus Henrique (Gremio)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton), Everton (Gremio), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo)