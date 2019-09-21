Gabriel Barbosa earns Brazil recall, Gabriel Jesus returns

Brazil’s 17-game unbeaten run came to an end in September when they lost to Peru, but they will hope to get back on track against Senegal.

Gabriel Barbosa has earned a recall to the Brazil squad for the friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria following a rich vein of form at Flamengo.

Since arriving at Flamengo on loan from Inter in January, 23-year-old striker Gabigol has scored 30 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

He has been rewarded with a first call-up since the Copa America Centenario in 2016 by head coach Tite and is joined by club team-mate Rodrigo Caio.

The news will come as a blow for Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus, though. His side sit top of the Campeonato Brasileiro at the halfway point but the league does not stop for the international calendar.

Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Santos won the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday and has been selected for international duty for the first time in his career, a fate shared by Gremio midfielder Matheus Henrique and Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi.

Gabriel Jesus returns to the fold after sitting out the 2-2 draw against Colombia and 1-0 loss to Peru in September due to suspension. Neymar, Richarlison, Everton and Roberto Firmino have also been named in a Selecao squad boasting a wealth of attacking options.

Brazil squad in full:

Ederson (Manchester City), Santos (Athletico Paranaense), Weverton (Palmeiras); Alex Sandro (Juventus), Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Danilo (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain); Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Matheus Henrique (Gremio), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich); Everton (Gremio), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).