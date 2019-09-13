Iran world record holder Ali Daei comments on Cristiano Ronaldo overtaking him

Cristiano Ronaldo is on a goalscoring rampage for both club and country, and it appears that his improved scoring record in the latter might see him make history.

CR7 is well on course to become the highest ever scorer in International football as he chases down Ali Daei’s incredible 109 goals for Iran during his playing days.

The former footballer has now commented on Ronaldo possibly overtaking him, and believes he would welcome it if it did happen any time soon.

“Records are for breaking; I did it when it was my turn, and it will be someone else’s turn to beat my record next. It’s not a big issue,” Daei said to IRNA news.