Martinez ‘happy and excited’ after first Argentina hat-trick

After scoring his first international hat-trick, Lautaro Martinez revelled in his display for Argentina against Mexico.
Lautaro Martinez was “happy and excited” after scoring a hat-trick for Argentina in an impressive friendly win over Mexico on Tuesday.
Martinez struck a first-half hat-trick in Texas as Lionel Scaloni’s men ended Mexico’s unbeaten record under Gerardo Martino with a 4-0 victory.
Inter forward Martinez, who impressed at the Copa America earlier this year, dominated, producing three clinical finishes for his first international hat-trick.
Martinez, 22, was delighted with his performance as he moved onto nine goals for Argentina in 13 appearances.
“I am happy and excited,” he said, via the team’s Twitter account.
“There is a lot of sacrifice that one makes to be here and not every day three goals are made with this shirt.”
Amistoso #SelecciónMayor
25′ ST @Argentina 4 (Lautaro Martínez x3 y Leandro Paredes) – #México 0 pic.twitter.com/7UJ0TilTNH
— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) September 11, 2019
The former Racing Club forward paid tribute to his team-mates after his match-winning hat-trick.
“It is very difficult to get here and stay. There are very good players,” Martinez said.
“I am very happy and grateful to my team-mates and the coaching staff. We train to give joy to the national team. Hopefully we continue along this path.”