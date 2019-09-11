Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time leading goalscorer in Euro Qualifiers, breaks former Premier League star’s record

Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken former Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Republic of Ireland star Robbie Keane’s record of most goals in Euro qualifiers.

The Portuguese talisman scored as many as four goals against Lithuania in a 5-1 win for his national side. These four goals took his tally to 25 goals, leaving behind Keane’s record of 23 goals in the Euro qualifiers.

The Juventus forward was on 20 goals before the ongoing international break but a goal against Serbia and four more against Lithuania sent him to 25 goals. Keane had even jokingly asked Ronaldo to ‘leave this’ record of his as he already has enough. He shared an Instagram story with the caption, ‘I think you have enough records Cristiano. Leave this one’.

As far as the encounter is concerned, the 34-year-old started the proceedings after converting from the spot in only the seventh minute of the match. Though Lithuania equalised in the 28th minute through Vytautas Andriuskevicius, Ronaldo returned in the second half to add three more to Portugal’s tally.

William Carvalho scored the Seleccao’s fifth of the night in the injury time to cap off a brilliant 5-1 victory.