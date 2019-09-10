Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs gives verdict on new signing Daniel James

Manchester United have found another electric Welsh winger in their side, just a few years after Ryan Giggs hung up his boots and decided to pursue coaching.

That winger is none other than Daniel James, who signed with United in this summer transfer window from Swansea City, and has made a huge name for himself in a very short period of time.

James scored on his debut for the Red Devils at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End against Chelsea, which is no less than a dream for any young footballer growing up in the UK.

International Champions Trophy 2019: Manchester United fans give verdict on new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka

And following another two goals for United, the youngster continued his stunning form with a goal on International duty for Wales, and his national team coach Ryan Giggs has simply heaped praise on him.

“It’s a difficult one,” Giggs said about James and his goal.

“He’s had a tough couple of months. All of a sudden he’s getting the headlines.

“Do you rest him, do you keep him in? And he wanted to play. [I just] gave him 50 minutes and he deserved that goal.

“He’s one of those players where you know what he’s going to do, but you can’t stop him.”

The 21-year-old scored the only goal of the game against Belarus and was replaced by Gareth Bale by Giggs.