Former Premier League star jokingly asks Cristiano Ronaldo to not break his goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo has numerous goalscoring records to his name and he is just a couple of goals away from becoming the top goalscorer in the European Qualifying matches.

The record for most goals in European Qualifiers is currently held by Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane. The former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur star has scored as many as 23 goals in European qualifiers during his 18-year long career with the national team.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, was at 20 goals before Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying encounter vs Serbia. The Juventus talisman added another goal to his tally to move to 21 while helping his side win 4-2 on the night.

Before the encounter, Keane shared an Instagram story with the caption, ‘I think you have enough records Cristiano. Leave this one’. Here’s the story the former Premier League star shared.

As far as the European qualifier between Portugal and Serbia is concerned, William Carvalho opened the proceedings for his side in the 42nd minute and Goncalo Guedes doubled the lead in the 58th minute.

Though Nikola Milenkovic halved the deficit in the 68th minute, goals from Bernardo Silva and Ronaldo in the 80th and 86th minutes respectively sealed the deal. Aleksander Mitrovic was the other goalscorer for Serbia.