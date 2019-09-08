England 4-0 Bulgaria: Talking points from Three Lion’s thrashing of Bulgaria at Wembley

England defeated Bulgaria 4-0 in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers at the Wembley. A hat-trick from Harry Kane and a goal from Raheem Sterling sealed the deal for the Three Lions.

Here are the major talking points from the encounter.

1. Bulgarian keeper gifts England the opener

Bulgaria’s plan to sit back and defend seemed to be working quite well, until their keeper decided to get in on the act that is. Trying to play their way out from the back in the first half, Iliev sent a pass straight into Raheem Sterling.

The Manchester City man duly obliged – squaring for Harry Kane to make it 1-0 in the 24th minute.

2. Rashford shines after racism row

Having been at the centre of a huge storm the past couple of weeks, Marcus Rashford answered his critics by putting in a fantastic performance in front of the Wembley crowd. Down 1-0, the Bulgarians nearly scored at one end before Rashford’s trickery earned England a penalty at the other, which Kane converted to make it 2-0.

The United man wasn’t done and he played his part in the third goal as well with a fine run and weighted pass for Kane to set up Sterling’s tap in – showing solid form despite the racist abuse he has been subject to on social media over the past month.

3. Hat-trick hero Kane takes the match-ball home

It was all fun and games for Harry Kane as he became the first player since Gary Lineker to score 23-plus goals in his first 40 appearances for his country. Two penalties and the opener marked yet another productive outing for the Spurs man who has become the epitome of consistency for club and country alike.

4. Mount makes debut but Mings and Maddison’s wait continues

Out of three possible debuts, Gareth Southgate handed out only one – a sign perhaps that the others must do their bit to earn it. Truth be told, Mason Mount’s early season form certainly warranted the debut he was handed out, while Maddison and Mings will get their chances eventually, should they maintain their current levels.