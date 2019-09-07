Costa Rica 1-2 Uruguay: Rodriguez scores late winner

Jonathan Rodriguez came off the bench and netted a last-gasp winner for visiting Uruguay against Costa Rica.
Jonathan Rodriguez scored a 90th-minute winner as Uruguay beat Costa Rica 2-1 in their international friendly on Friday.
Celso Borges thought he had earned a draw for Costa Rica in the 48th minute after cancelling out Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s first-half penalty in San Jose.
However, Rodriguez came off the bench and netted a last-gasp winner for visiting Uruguay – who were playing in the absence of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani – at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.
There was a new face in the dugout for Costa Rica following Gustavo Matosas’ shock resignation due to boredom.
#CRCURU | Final del partido en el estadio Nacional de San José.@fedefutbolcrc 1-2 @Uruguay
Goles: 41´ Giorgian de Arrascaeta y 89´ Jonathan Rodríguez (URU); 47´ Celso Borges (CRC)#ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/NvLNP6lO2B
— Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) September 7, 2019
It was initially thought Matosas would take charge of Friday’s friendly, however, interim boss Douglas Sequeira oversaw proceedings.
Borges’ stunning free-kick three minutes into the second half gave Costa Rica something to celebrate after De Arrascaeta had converted a penalty three minutes prior to the interval.
However, Sequeira watched Costa Rica crash to their third consecutive defeat following Rodriguez’s powerful low strike at the death.