Reports: Arsene Wenger returns to football, to begin new job this month

Arsene Wenger is set for a glorious return to football, less than a couple of years after leaving Arsenal as manager of the club.

The Mirror is reporting that a new role has presented itself for the Frenchman, but it isn’t that of a coach, but as technical director of FIFA.

The report says that the move could be confirmed as early as this month, but most definitely by October, with the former Arsenal boss keen to step away from football management.

Arsene Wenger đánh tiếng muốn dẫn dắt một đội tuyển tham dự World Cup 2022: ‘Tôi không thể chờ quay lại sân cỏ’

It is clear however, that he maintains a love for coaching, as was seen by his comments recently on beIN Sports, where he discussed possibly returning as a coach for the FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.

“I could see myself working for a team,” Wenger said. “I must say I always wanted to go to the World Cup because I felt it is the job of a manager to be where the best football players in the world play football.

“Hopefully, you will see me, touch wood in Qatar in three years’ time.”

For now, Wenger has reportedly told close friends that he is ready to take up a position with FIFA, and that might just be as technical director.