Brazil coach Tite chooses between Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo as world’s best, snubs Neymar

The eternal debate between who is the world’s best footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi now has another comparison made, and this time it is by Brazil’s head coach Tite.

During the International break, Tite commented on Neymar’s injury woes, and admitted that he feels the world’s best player is solely between Messi and Ronaldo.

Valverde on Neymar & Messi injury

“He has recovered from the injury that as everyone remembers removed him from the Copa America,” Tite told reporters.

“If he wasn’t fit, he wouldn’t be with the national team. We are not irresponsible to force a situation when it concerns the athlete’s health. Me and the coaching staff will be very attentive to his development. He is ready, he is capable of doing what the team needs.”

“Fifty per cent of goals scored by Brazil with Neymar on pitch are because of his goals or an assist he makes,” he said. “The team needs him and he needs the team.

“From individual technical quality, I put Lionel Messi on top and Cristiano Ronaldo, because they are of another generation.

“From there I put another generation: [Neymar] and Eden Hazard are two extraordinary players for me. One advantage Neymar has over Hazard is that they think alike but he executes faster. He’s unstoppable.”