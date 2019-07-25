Reports: Lionel Messi to face up to six months Argentina suspension for Copa America comments

Lionel Messi could be facing some serious flak for his controversial comments directed towards the officiating at the Copa America 2019 tournament as well as CONMEBOL for corruption.

Argentina were beaten by arch rivals Brazil in the semi finals of the South American competition, and Messi blamed poor refereeing as the root cause for his nation’s defeat.

Furthermore, Messi was sent off for an altercation with Gary Medel of Chile in the third place match at the tournament, following which replays showed that the Argentine superstar hadn’t done much wrong.

Mundo Albiceleste and TyC Sport are now reporting that his post-tournament outburst could result in Messi receiving as many as six months on the sidelines for Argentina in the form of a serious suspension.

The Barcelona hitman has already been given a one match suspension as well as a fine for his actions, and CONMEBOL may now decide to extend that punishment to half a year.

In a fit of rage, Messi blamed CONMEBOL as an organisation of corruption and being against Argentina winning the Copa America tournament.

“I did not want to be part of this corruption, we shouldn’t have to be part of this disrespect we suffered during the Copa America,” Messi had said.

“We could have gone further but we weren’t allowed into the final. Corruption, referees and all the rest stopped people from enjoying the football.”