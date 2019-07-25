FIFA Rankings July 2019: Myanmar biggest ASEAN climber, Vietnam, India drop spots

The July batch of the FIFA Rankings 2019 are out, and it shows some typical top performers, and a few surprises as is usual.

IR Iran are the highest ranked team in Asia as per the AFC arena of rankings per FIFA, with number 23 going to them. This is actually a drop from the 20 they had managed last time around.

As for the ASEAN region, Vietnam are the highest ranked team in Southeast Asia, grabbing 97th spot despite falling one position from the previous rankings.

The big climbers in the ASEAN region are Myanmar, who have managed to jump three spots in the rankings following a consistent display recently, and now occupy the 135th position.

India have suffered under new management, and Igor Stimac’s side falls two spots to 103 in the rankings, which does not make for great reading for their growing legion of fans.

Thailand move one spot up to 115th position, while Philippines remain in 126th spot. Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia also haven’t moved from their positions of 159th, 162nd and 160th respectively.

Up top, Belgium still lead the way, with Brazil moving up to second spot in the rankings following their recent Copa America triumph. France move down to third, while Lionel Messi’s Argentina is 10th.