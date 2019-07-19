PSG superstar Neymar Jr. backs Brazil teammate to win Ballon d’Or

According to PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar Jr., Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. – who is also Neymar’s teammate in the national team – is quite capable of becoming one of the world’s best footballers. Neymar also said that the 19-year-old could even go on to win the Ballon d’Or one day.

The 27-year-old was speaking at a questions-and-answers session in association with the global “Neymar Jr’s Five” football tournament, when he was asked a question on who he felt could become the best footballer in the world in the years to come. Neymar replied:

“Vinicius Jr, he’s super young and while he may have many years ahead of him, I think he will become an incredible player,” before adding:

“He’ll become one of the best, he’ll compete for the Ballon d’Or. I hope he gets everything he wants.”

“He’s a great kid, very kind. I hope he will go very far because he deserves it,” he concluded.

