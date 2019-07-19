Liverpool star Sadio Mane slams Ballon d’Or 2019 for not treating African football equally

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has slammed the Ballon d’Or for not considering African football to be at the same level as European or South American football. Ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations’ final between his team Senegal and Algeria, Mane said that the inconsiderate treatment on Africa must stop.

Sadio Mane, who won the 2018-19 Champions League with Liverpool, has a golden chance to win another trophy soon – as Senegal lock horns with Algeria in the 2019 AFCON final on Friday, but he believes that it will not make much of an impact in the Ballon d’Or 2019 standings, as African football is not considered to be at the same level as European or South American football according to him.

“I think it’s not normal that the AFCON is not considered in the same way as the Copa America or the Euro. It’s a cry of heart that we all have to do. It’s a real shame. With all due respect, it must stop,” the Liverpool forward was quoted as saying by Ed Aarons, the deputy news editor at Guardian.

Sadio Mané sur le ballon d’or « Je pense que ce n’est pas normal que la Can ne soit pas considérée au même titre que la Copa ou l’Euro. C’est un cri de cœur que nous devons tous faire. C’est quelque chose de vraiment dommage. Avec tout le respect, il faut que ça cesse »#Senegal pic.twitter.com/LzCCIlVcyo — Football Sénégal 🇸🇳🦁 (@cup_sen) July 17, 2019

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Mane and Alisson Becker are all being considered for the prestigious 2019 Ballon d’Or award, alongside other stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who also had good individual campaigns last season.

However, a few of them like van Dijk, Alisson and Ronaldo have seemingly overtaken the others in the race for the Ballon d’Or, as they won more trophies.

Van Dijk was a runner-up with the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League, Alisson won the 2019 Copa America with Brazil and Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal.