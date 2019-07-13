Reports: Argentina decide on manager Scaloni’s fate after Copa America horror show

Argentina received plenty of criticism for their performance in the 2019 Copa America. The two-time World Champions were targetted by fans after being knocked out in the semifinals. Manager Lionel Scaloni and captain Lionel Messi took a major brunt of the blame, with the latter even receiving a red card in the semis.

Despite Argentina’s drab performances in the 2019 Copa America, it seems that Lionel Scaloni will continue to preside over the position of Argentina’s head coach.

According to Elmer Polanco and Gustavo Yarroch of ESPN Argentina, the national team head coach is set to continue in his position until the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. That means that Scaloni will be the one who presides over the team’s matches during the qualifiers and possibly even further.

ALERTA….!!!!#Scaloni hasta el 2022 con Seleccion de @Argentina Scaloni seguirá al mando de la Selección Argentina en las Eliminatorias y @GustavoYarroch @ESPNFCarg pic.twitter.com/bDxyvASuBb — Elmer Polanco (@PolancoESA) July 12, 2019

Meanwhile, fans are likely to have mixed reactions to this news after Argentina’s poor performance in the 2019 Copa America. The Albicelste were almost knocked out in the group stage itself but made it through after beating Qatar in their final group game. A routine win over Venezuela in the quarterfinals followed before a humbling by Brazil saw them exit the competition.

It is the third straight failed attempt by Lionel Messi and Co to win the South American championship. They came even closer in 2015 and 2016 but lost both times in the final to Chile.