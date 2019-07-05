Chelsea star surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in international goal involvement numbers

New Chelsea signing and United States of America star Christian Pulisic has had an impressive international career so far. So much so, that his latest performances for the USA see him better Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal involvement numbers with Portugal.

In 30 appearances for his national side since making his debut in 2016, Pulisic has 13 goals and 10 assists to his name. That is including the three goals and as many assists in the ongoing Gold Cup.

According to AS, Pulisic has had a hand in 18 of the last 39 US men’s football team goals – a whopping involvement rate of 46%. Ronaldo, on the contrary, has been involved in 16 of his national team’s last 39 goals – an involvement rate of 41%.

However, one player which leads them both is Lionel Messi. Despite the fact that Argentina were knocked out of the Copa America with the Barcelona forward failing to impress, he has been directly involved in 19 of Argentina’s last 39 goals at a 49% involvement rate.

Pulisic still has a long way to go in his international and club career but his current form is sure to excite Chelsea fans.