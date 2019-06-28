AFCON 2019: Senegal star Krépin Diatta racially abused and appearance shamed by African model

20-year-old Krepin Diatta was put in an unusual position of being racially abused by a fellow African after a model tweeted out that he looks like a ‘frog’.

She didn’t stop there, however, and went on to claim that she wouldn’t marry him even for 50 million dollars. Naturally, fans of the footballer didn’t take well to her comments and hit back in kind on social media.

The ugly episode was sparked off when Diatta attracted attention following an absolute screamer that he scored in Senegal’s 2-0 victory over Tanzania a few days back.

You can see the goal below:

Nicely timed strike from 20yo Krépin Diatta for Senegal. His first international goal #SENTAN #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/f40XXaIhG0 — James Nalton (@JDNalton) June 23, 2019

Pictures of him with his white girlfriend then emerged on social media after the goal, to which the African model replied, sparking off the chain of events.

Meet Krepin Diatta, the Senegalese Midfielder who scored the screamer on sunday in the game against Tanzania in the ongoing AFCON with his girlfriend 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/vLmEt4a3LV — SpOrTs ToWn. (@Sportstown01) June 25, 2019

Some of the replies to the African model were in kind and appearance shamed her for her comments about the Club Brugge midfielder.

Even if I'm given 50 Million Naira, I can't marry ceramics. pic.twitter.com/uoWC97hiye — TweetingFingers👐🏼 (@Headking_) June 26, 2019

Don’t think he would want too marry you either pic.twitter.com/BwddR51YM8 — Georgia (@georgiapearl21) June 26, 2019

However Diatta took the high road in the situation, posting a message of tolerance and acceptance on social media. He referenced the fact that he gets made fun of for looking a certain way by the African community itself and advocated that they should stick together to eliminate racism.

Senegalese Player, Krepin Diatta 🇸🇳: " I am very sad to see some African brothers making fun of me. I work for our… Posted by New Africa on Thursday, June 27, 2019

Diatta made 28 appearances in the 2018/19 season, scoring 2 goals and setting up 5 more. His thunderbolt against Tanzania was his first ever international goal for Senegal.