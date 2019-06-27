Mohamed Salah shows support to Egypt teammate who was accused of sexual harassment

On 26th June, midfielder Amr Warda was banished from the Egyptian national team following allegations that he sexually harassed several women online. Later on the same day, his teammate and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah offered support to the accused player.

“The head of the Egyptian Football Federation, Hani Abu Reda, has decided to dismiss Amr Warda from the team’s camp after consulting with the team’s technical and administrative staff, in order to maintain the state of discipline, commitment and concentration,” the statement released by the Egyptian Football Association read.

Though the statement makes no mention of what was the breach of discipline committed by Warda, Guardian reported that Merhan Keller, a British-Egyptian model, shared screenshots showing a series of inappropriate messages she claimed Warda had sent via Whatsapp and Instagram, indicating that the footballer is being suspended due to accusations of sexual harassment.

Guardian further reported that Keller also shared numerous screenshots and videos of what she claimed were messages from other women who had received similar harassment from Warda, indicating that this is not his first time committing the offence.

On the same day, Liverpool and Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah posted a tweet that was indirectly aimed at his teammate, requesting that he be given a chance to change for the better rather than make him pay very dearly for it right away. Salah also strongly condemned Warda’s actions and made it clear that women should be treated only with the utmost respect.

Read the tweet below:

Women must be treated with the utmost respect. “No” means “no”. Those things are and must remain sacred. I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 26, 2019

Shockingly, this is not Warda’s first time on the wrong side of the law, as he has been the subject of similar claims a few times previously as well.

For instance, in 2017, a loan spell with the Portuguese club Feirense was cut short three weeks after his arrival, following allegations by Portuguese media that he harassed the wives of two of his teammates. Warda strongly denied those accusations, according to Guardian.

The recent developments in Warda’s situation do not bode well for Egypt, who will continue with 22 members in their squad as opposed to the regular 23. Egypt, who are also the hosts of the tournament, are currently at the top of the Group A table, with six points (two wins) from two matches. They defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 in the first game and Zimbabwe 1-0 in their second match.

Coming up next, is their third and final group-stage encounter against second-placed Uganda.