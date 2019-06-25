Former Argentina coach reveals Diego Maradona helped Lionel Messi become a free-kick genius

Lionel Messi is quite extraordinary when it comes to striking a dead ball, and it is rather remarkable to believe that his art of taking free-kicks somewhere had a bit of Diego Maradona in it.

Former Argentina coaching staff member Fernando Signorini recalls a moment in the national team when Messi wasn’t quite able to strike free-kicks like he does today. And then suddenly, everything changed.

“I started walking to where Diego was, and at the same moment I see Messi place the ball down,” he said to LaSexta.

“He takes three shots and misses all three and turned to us with a look of clear frustration.”

“He turns towards the dressing room and I shout ‘no’ before hugging him and telling him that the best player in the world can’t leave a training session like that.”

“Diego arrives and they talk to each other, the world seems to stop at that moment,” he continued.

“He places the ball in the same place and then gives some very paternal words.”

“He told him not to take his foot off the ball so quickly when he takes a free kick.”

It turned out to be magical advice, because not only did Messi start striking better free-kicks, he now stands over a dead ball with the utmost confidence, and ready to score almost every single time.