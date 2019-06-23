WATCH: Latest Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic pulls off a ridiculous nutmeg for USA

The United States of America drilled six goals past Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 group stage encounter. Latest Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic was at his best and one piece of skill from him caught everyone’s eyes.

With USA cruising at 5-0 in the 88th minute, Pulisic received the ball on the touchline and with a ridiculous flick, nutmegged Trinidad and Tobago’s Joevin Jones. Watch the video of his unreal skill here.

Five of USA’s six goals on the night came in the second half with two of their players bagging a brace each. While Aaron Long and Gyasi Zardes scored two each, Christian Pulisic and Paul Arriola got one goal apiece to complete Trinidad and Tobago’s humiliation.

This was USA’s second win in as many group matches and they currently lead Group D ahead of Panama, Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago.