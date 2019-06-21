Statistics prove Argentina extremely poor since Lionel Messi came back from international retirement

Recently unearthed statistics have revealed that Argentina have won only one competitive fixture in major tournaments since Lionel Messi came back from international retirement in 2016.

The South American side are currently participating in the 2019 Copa America, where they are yet to register a victory after Saturday’s 2-0 loss against Colombia and Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Paraguay.

Meanwhile, it is GiveMeSport who reports that Argentina is probably better off without Lionel Messi rather than having him as a part of the team.

The 31-year-old retired from International football three years ago, distraught at how his team failed to win the Copa America for the second time in a row after they lost to Chile in penalties in the 2016 edition of the tournament. He then came back from retirement later as Argentina found themselves on the brink of elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying rounds.

Messi’s hattrick against Venezuela in their final qualifying game helped the Argentines board the plane to Russia, where they eventually lost to France in the round-of-16.

After Wednesday’s game against Paraguay, GiveMeSport revealed that this was Argentina’s sixth game in six major tournaments after Messi came out of retirement in 2016 and so far, his side has managed to win only once.

The sole win came against Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup Group Stage after they drew against Iceland and lost against Croatia.

Argentina’s next match in the Copa America is against Qatar and they have to win if they want to make it to the next round of the competition.