BREAKING: Luis Enrique steps down as Spain National Team boss

The football world was delivered a shock on June 19, 2019, as Luis Enrique left his post as the head coach of the Spanish National Football Team. Enrique, who took over from Fernando Hiero post the 2018 FIFA World Cup leaves his post after just eleven months.

Luis Enrique was appointed as the head coach of the national team on July 9, 2018, shortly after Spain’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup. In his ten games in charge, Spain won eight of their ten games, losing the other two.

Meanwhile, Enrique had been away from the touchline since March, citing a personal issue. Assistant coach Robert Moreno and the coaching team had filled in for him during that time. Moreno has been appointed as the head coach following Enrique’s departure.

Moreno had been a part of Enrique’s coaching staff at Roma, Celta Vigo, and Barcelona. It was with the Blaugrana, that the new Spain head coach won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga. This is his first job as a head coach.