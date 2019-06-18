Former La Liga rival launches staunch defense of Lionel Messi after Copa America loss; says he is best in the world

Lionel Messi was on the losing end on the international stage in Copa America but Colombia and former Atletico Madrid forward Radamel Falcao came out in strong support of the Argentine.

Radamel Falcao was part of the Colombia team that inflicted a 2-0 reverse on Argentina in the opening matchday of the Copa America, but stood up for Lionel Messi after the game.

Messi copped a lot of the criticism and blame after a lackluster performance from Argentina, with fans reviving comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo – who just recently won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal.

However Falcao spoke up in favour of the embattled attacker, reiterating that he is the best in the world and that the criticism he faces is unfair.

“If Messi scores a goal, he’ll be asked for two. If he scores from a freekick, they’ll say the wall was not lined up correctly. If Argentina loses, there will be talk that it was his fault.

“That’s the price he has to pay for being the best player in the world,” he said.

Messi’s Argentina takes on Paraguay in Matchday 2 in the Copa America on Thursday. They will then face Qatar in the final matchday before hoping to qualify for the quarterfinals.