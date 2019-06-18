International manager on Manchester United star: ‘It’s clear that he needs to leave the club!’

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has made his stance on striker Romelu Lukaku very clear in an interview: He wants him to leave Manchester United this summer.

When the national manager gets involved. Roberto Martínez to @hlnsport: “It’s clear that Romelu Lukaku needs to leave Man United. It would be good for both parties. It’s now up to Rom to find the right club.” Inter still sniffing around, but not willing to pay £75m. #mufc pic.twitter.com/eC6SV9z9gi — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) June 17, 2019

“It’s clear that Romelu Lukaku needs to leave Man United. It would be good for both parties.

“It’s now up to Rom to find the right club,” he said.

Lukaku is one of the many players at Manchester United touted to be on his way out of the club as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handles a summer overhaul of the playing squad.

Inter Milan is said to be interested in the burly forward with Antonio Conte reportedly a big fan.

However, an agreement is yet to be reached between the clubs as Manchester United want £75 million for the player and Inter Milan are unwilling to pay it.

Instead, the Italian club is understood to have made a player plus cash bid by trying to incorporate winger Ivan Perisic in the deal – something Manchester United weren’t keen on.

United reverted by asking for centre back Milan Skriniar to be included in the swap but Inter Milan turned down the proposal.

For his part, Lukaku publicly came out to express his admiration of Serie A and mentioned that it would be a ‘dream’ to ply his trade in the league someday.

