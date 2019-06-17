Statistics prove Cristiano Ronaldo twice as good as Lionel Messi on the international stage

A deeper look into the international goalscoring numbers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reveal that the gap between the two superstars is quite pronounced.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi hae been eternally embroiled in a GOAT debate that constantly swings to and fro, but it is undeniable that the Portuguese superstar has an upper hand when it comes to international football.

He won the Euro 2016 with Portugal before claiming another international trophy when he led them to the UEFA Nations Cup triumph against Netherland recently.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, continues the wait to win his first international trophy with Argentina. Chances of that at the Copa America tournament that is going on now also seem bleak after Argentina lost their opening game to Colombia.

However the real gulf in class between the two players in terms of international performance is uncovered when you take a deeper look at their goalscoring numbers.

Ronaldo has scored 88 times for Portugal and Messi has found the net 67 times – which is still a close enough statistic. But when you remove all the international friendly goals from the equation Ronaldo is left with 71 goals for Portugal while Messi only has 35 for the Albiceleste.

That means Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more than double the number of goals Lionel Messi has in competitive international fixtures.

Considering that they duo have always been neck to neck in terms of club statistics and Ballon d’Or victories, that is a pronounced gulf in class that may end up tipping the GOAT debate in Cristiano Ronaldo’s favour.

Jovic admires Cristiano Ronaldo; looks forward to playing with ‘marvellous’ Hazard