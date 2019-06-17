WATCH: Usain Bolt scores in World Soccer Aid 2019 match, humiliates Liverpool legend

On Sunday, the world of football saw an interesting duel take place between England XI and the Rest of World XI, as both teams took the pitch for UNICEF’s “Soccer Aid” campaign. During the game, legendary sprinter Usain Bolt produced an amazing effort to score a goal and humiliate former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher at the same time.

The match was held at Premier League club Chelsea’s home stadium the Stamford Bridge, in a bid to raise money for charity.

A number of legends including Didier Drogba, John Terry, Jamie Redknapp, Michael Owen, Roberto Carlos, Eric Cantona, Robert Pires and celebrities like Mo Farah and Bolt took part in the game.

Jeremy Lynch helped England XI to a 2-0 lead, after which Usain Bolt and Kem Cetinay scored one goal each to equalize for the Rest of World XI. The match eventually went to penalties and the Rest of World XI won 3-1.

Meanwhile, Usain Bolt’s goal for the visitors became one of the major talking points of the game as he brutally humiliated Jamie Carragher to take control of the ball before slotting it past the outstretched hands of England ‘keeper David Seaman. Watch the goal shared by Manchester United legend Gary Neville, below:

I was off Twitter ! Embarrassing ! pic.twitter.com/kHpYuC96mb — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 16, 2019

The goal also generated a lot of reactions on Twitter, some of which we have included below:

Usain Bolt Vs Jamie Carragher is reminding me of another time I saw Carragher against someone with a fair amount of pace #SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/PeC4GE00dP — Heidi (@Heidi_wba) June 16, 2019

Usain Bolt v Jamie Carragher is the biggest mis-match this century. #socceraid — Darryl Pritchard (@thedazzler1984) June 16, 2019

Usain Bolt has just made Jamie Carragher look like one of the amateurs — Dyl (@TomBombaDylan) June 16, 2019

Usain Bolt spun Carragher on the floor 😂😂 @WassUtd — Pogzz ⚡🔥⚡ (@Darkuszain007) June 16, 2019

Looking forward to tomorrow's headlines in the media 'ex Evertonian Jamie Carragher torn apart by amateur Bolt' — Mark Corbett (@MarkCorbett87) June 16, 2019

The Reds’ veteran had a terrific game as the England XI center-back but unfortunately, it appears as if he will be remembered in future for the one mistake he made in the game.