Classy Sergio Ramos gives up penalty to striker who hadn’t scored since November 2017

Sergio Ramos proved exactly why he is Spain captain when he gave up his penalty to Alvaro Morata who hadn’t scored a goal for the national team since November of 2017.

Spain brushed Sweden aside 3-0 in their group F EURO 2020 qualifier game, with Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal all getting on the scoresheet.

It could just have been a double for Ramos instead, had he not stepped aside for Spain’s second penalty of the night to allow Alvaro Morata to take it.

Morata, who hadn’t scored for Spain since November of 2017 and whose home was the subject of a burglary recently, was visibly surprised when the Spain captain gave him the ball for the spotkick and made sure he celebrated with him once he slotted it home.

Incredibly, even without taking the penalty, Ramos has scored 7 goals in his last 8 games for Spain. He recently created a world record for most number of international wins with 122, usurping Iker Casillas at the top of the list.

Ramos is also just 2 international caps away from equalling Iker Casillas’ all time appearance record for Spain with 167.

The defender was also recently linked with a move away from Real Madrid, with two Chinese Super League teams interested in him. However, he then ended up committing his future to the Merengues.