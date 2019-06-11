Cristiano Ronaldo talks about deserving the Ballon d’Or 2019 after UEFA Nations League win

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo weighed in on whether his trophy-laden debut season at Juventus will net him the Ballon d’Or 2019.

Fresh off winning the UEFA Nations League tournament with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo highlighted his accomplishments for the 2018/19 season and reiterated his contention for the Ballon d’Or.

“I’ve won three competitions, I’ve been fine, as always. Throughout my career there has not been a time when I have played badly and this year has not been different,” he said in an interview on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser’s ‘El Larguero’ program.

“In 16 years the numbers speak for themselves. What else can I do? Do I deserve the Golden Ball ? I do not know. I leave that to you, who are the ones who evaluate my performance. I’m not going to value myself.”

‘Ronaldo should’ve never played vs Man Utd’ – Santos on Portugal star’s breakthrough

Ronaldo has won the Italian Supercup, the Serie A and now the UEFA Nations Cup, despite only boasting of middling goalscoring statistics compared to his own lofty standards.

Lionel Messi on the other hand, has had a superb season individually, notching up 51 goals and 22 assists in 50 appearance, but only has the La Liga victory to show for it.

Virgil van Dijk, who inspired Liverpool to a close-run second place finish in the English Premier league and a remarkable Champions League triumph, is also in the running for the individual award.