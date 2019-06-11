International Friendly: Jordan vs Indonesia live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Jordan and Indonesia are set to lock horns in an international friendly encounter scheduled for tomorrow. The duo has met twice before and Jordon leads the win-loss record 2-0.

Indonesia have had a decent run in the last few months having picked three wins in their last five matches. The last International Friendly that they lost was against Iceland back in January 2018.

Following that, Indonesia had a great run in domestic and continental tournaments which certainly had a tremendous impact on the team. This improved Indonesia team will be up against Jordan who have always dominated Indonesia in such encounters.

Jordan, however, recorded three losses in their last five matches which could give their opponents the much-needed boost in their confidence. Will Indonesia finally win a match and inch closer to levelling the win to lose ration between the two teams? Or can Jordan surprise us by extending their lead in tomorrow’s match?

When to watch?

The international friendly match between Jordan vs Indonesia will take place on June 11, 2019 and kicks-off at 9:00 PM HKT.

The National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

