International Friendly: Singapore vs Myanmar live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Tatsuma Yoshida-led Singapore football team is set to take on Myanmar in an International Friendly encounter scheduled for tomorrow.

Singapore registered a nail-biting encounter 4-3 in a win against Solomon Island which was Yoshida’s first game as the team’s manager. Despite a brilliant performance, his team faced a lot of criticism online for below par passes and an average run.

However, the Japanese coach did not let himself be affected by those comments. Instead, he applauded his rival team’s efforts in the last game and said that it would also help them improve. “Solomon Islands played well, and both teams wanted to win. So we try to improve together”, said Yoshida.

Despite the fact that he thinks his players were at best 6/7 out of 10 in their last match, Yoshida trusts that they can do better in the next game. “Fans, always, when there’s a goal (cheer), and when you concede (jeer). All over the world, that’s football. In Myanmar, Spain, Brazil, Japan, it’s the same. No worry. We trust ourselves, no problem. Three goals? It’s okay. If (we conceded) 10, it’s a problem.”

Singapore have won three out of their last five matches and so have Myanmar. Thus, it will be interesting to see if Yoshida’s men will replicate their success from their new boss’s first game with the team? Or will Myanmar become the first country to register a win against the Japanese coach during his term with Singapore national side?

When to watch?

The international friendly match between Singapore and Myanmar will take place on June 8, 2019 and kicks-off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow the match between Singapore and Myanmar LIVE on FOX Sports Asia's MatchdayBlog.