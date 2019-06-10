Reports: Manchester United agree transfer fee for UEFA Nations League winner

Manchester United are reportedly on the cusp of signing UEFA Nations League winner Bruno Fernandes as their next big summer transfer.

Pietro Balzano Prota, journalist at Radio Rossenera, confirmed that Manchester United lead the race for Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes

He tweeted out that they are working on the ‘last details’ of the deal and that only minor chinks such as commisions have yet to be ironed out.

He also mentioned that a number of clubs are interested in the player but it is the Red Devils who are in pole position.

An agreement with the club has been reached. They are supposedly working on the last details, one aspect being the commissions. Various clubs seem interested in the player, but for now ManUtd is very close to signing him. — Pietro Balzano Prota (@PBPcalcio) June 9, 2019

Manchester United have already begun their squad overhaul having released 15 players including Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera, before bringing in Swansea City winger Daniel James as their first summer signing.

The club will reportedly press on with transfer activity as Ed Woodward seeks to support Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with as many as five to six first team signings.

Another player the club has been heavily linked with is Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, for whom the club reportedly had a £40 million bid rejected.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; The move for Bruno Fernandes seems likely as the player has the workrate of Ander Herrera, but is also more capable going forward. He would add a new dimension to the Manchester United midfield.