WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo on Ballon d’Or 2019 after UEFA Nations League victory

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to a 1-0 win over Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League finals but made it a point not to be drawn into Ballon d’Or discussion after the match.

A Goncalo Guedes goal was enough to see Portugal over the line in the UEFA Nations League finals against Netherlands in an entertaining and open affair.

Portuguese talisman and captain Cristiano Ronaldo later on answered questions from reporters regarding the match and the future of the squad – but made it a point not to be drawn into Ballon d’Or 2019 discussion.

When asked if winning the UEFA Nations League gives him a better chance of also contending for the Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo instead chose to focus his answer on the team’s performance.

When pressed again to answer the question, the Portugal captain point blank said that he would not answer Ballon d’Or questions, before walking away.

You can watch the interview below, posted by the Beanyman Sports YouTube channel.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arch rival Lionel Messi is odds-on to win his sixth Ballon d’Or this season after enjoying a superb goalscoring campaign. The Argentine wizard has 51 goals and 22 assists in 50 appearances.

However, Virgil van Dijk is also in the running having inspired Liverpool to a Champions League victory and to within 1 point of Premier League winners Manchester City.